Yoga hiking in the Sierra de Mijas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 23 Sep 2024 • 22:37 • 1 minute read

Yoga practice, high in the Sierra de Mijas. Credit: Asana Tribe Yoga.

It’s time to unwind after a stressful summer of excess, get in shape, and detox body and mind with yoga and mountain hiking.

In Mijas Pueblo, the Asana Tribe Yoga Spain is organising a Yoga Hike, combining fitness, nature, and a deeply relaxing Yoga experience on Saturday, September 28.

The group meets in Mijas Pueblo at Bar Mijas at 10am before starting their journey through the main square. Together, they commence a guided stroll through the winding, plant-pot filled streets and staircases of the village before venturing up the magnificent Sierra de Mijas.

Spectacular views over the Mediterranean

The adventure follows a 40-minute uphill hike, followed by an intermediate-level walk on uneven terrain, passing the picturesque Hermita chapel and soaking in the tranquillity of the surroundings, as well as the spectacular views over the Mediterranean. Here, on clear days, it is possible to catch a glimpse of the African coastline and Gibraltar.

The destination is the breathtaking marble quarry, offering unparalleled views of Mijas, Fuengirola, and the glistening Mediterranean Sea. Then, expect to unwind and reconnect with yourself during a rejuvenating 60-minute yoga session amidst this awe-inspiring backdrop.

Foster inner peace and serenity

The yoga session is suitable for all levels and will cater to individual needs. To conclude the session, they will guide participants through a blissful 10-minute meditation, fostering inner peace and serenity.

Mats can be provided upon request, ensuring comfort throughout the experience. Whether a seasoned yogi or new to the practice, the classes are suitable for all levels. It is recommendable to have an average level of fitness to navigate the uneven uphill path during the hike.

Bookings can be made by calling Asana Tribe Yoga Spain on 605 498 566. The hike lasts 3 hours and costs €25.