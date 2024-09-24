By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 15:34 • 1 minute read

Image: UA - Universitat d'Alacant / Universidad de Alicante / Facebook

Researchers from the University of Alicante’s Department of Marine Sciences have made an important discovery about the seaweed Ulva australis, also known as southern sea lettuce.

They found that extracts from this seaweed have antioxidant properties and can promote cell growth, which may help in treating neurodegenerative retinal diseases.

Since Ulva australis is harvested from degraded environments, its extraction is environmentally sustainable and has minimal impact on local ecosystems.

Algae Potential

Professor Federico López Moya highlighted the surprising potential of algae from the Ulva genus as a new source of beneficial compounds.

The study focused on the antioxidant effects of these extracts on cells affected by oxidative stress, a condition linked to various retinal disorders.

The researchers believe this initial work in Marine Biotechnology could lead to new solutions for neurodegenerative conditions.

Antioxidant Effects

Miguel Valverde Urrea, another researcher from the university, explained that the team screened various algae species to find those with antioxidant effects.

He noted that Ulva australis is especially valuable due to its stable and easily obtainable extracts, making it a sustainable option.

Working with experts from the Department of Optics, Pharmacology, and Anatomy, the researchers simulated retinal diseases in the lab.

Cell Growth

They induced oxidative stress in cells and applied the algae extracts, finding that these metabolites not only protected against damage but also encouraged cell growth.

The results suggest potential applications for treating conditions like age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma.

The findings have been patented and aim to create a biotechnological foundation for preventing and treating neurodegenerative retinal diseases.

Natural Resource

Additionally, using this algae extract provides an eco-friendly and accessible natural resource.