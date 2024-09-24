By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 16:58 • 1 minute read

Amateur performance group needs your talents. Credit: A Touch of Class, Facebook

A call to budding actors, singers, and performers. Costa del Sol amateur entertainment group, A Touch of Class, needs your talents, especially the men.

The group, who are now celebrating their tenth year, are currently rehearsing for their next spectacular production, ‘We’ll Meet Again,‘ a sing-along 40s-themed show, and are looking for those who can sing, act, and want to participate socially in their charity performances.

They are a well-established charity fundraising show group who perform concerts to raise funds and awareness for a variety of good causes and who have performed many concerts all along the Costa del Sol, also travelling to the UK to perform in The Llandudno Victorian Extravaganza in 2018. Since beginning, they have raised over €50,000 for various charities.

Helping make fundraising efforts more enjoyable and successful

A touch of class makes themselves available to perform at charity events on the Costa del Sol at no cost of the organisers, to help make fundraising efforts more enjoyable and successful.

Meeting at St Andrew’s church in Los Boliches, Fuengirola on Mondays and Thursdays at 5pm, A Touch of Class is currently rehearsing two productions: ‘We’ll meet again’ and ‘Victorian Christmas – A Winter Warmer.’

The ‘We’ll Meet Again’ production will be available for showing in time for Remembrance Sunday and includes many well known standards from the wars, a nod to ENSA (remember It Ain’t ‘alf Hot Mum?), backed up with authentic costumes and set design. There will be two sets of approximately 30 to 40 minutes, so a meal can be served comfortably before and during the show.

For further information, contact A Touch of Class via John at johnhwinsor65@gmail.com, or drop in at St Andrew’s church in Los Boliches on Monday or Thursday afternoon.