By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 19:17 • 1 minute read

Image: Proyecto Mastral - El Tiempo en Torrevieja / Facebook

The Mastral Project provides meteorological and climatological information for Torrevieja and the Vega Baja del Segura region.

Mastral has confirmed that the start of astronomical autumn on Sunday, September 29, at 2:44.PM will bring an unexpected return of summer-like temperatures.

Clear Skies

Despite the recent rain and variable weather, the upcoming days will feature clear skies and sunshine, with no precipitation forecast.

The most striking aspect of the weather will be the rise in temperatures.

On the Vega Baja coast, particularly in Torrevieja, maximum temperatures will reach up to 29ºC on Monday, while inland areas such as Orihuela could see temperatures surpassing 30ºC, with a peak of 34ºC expected on Thursday.

Summer-Like Weather

In some areas, the warmth will reach up to 35ºC, providing a brief resurgence of summer-like conditions.

These elevated temperatures, according to the Mastral Project, will persist throughout the week, though there may be a drop in temperatures by the following weekend.

However, it remains too early to predict this with certainty.

Onset of Autumn

This warm spell at the onset of autumn is a reminder of the lingering Mediterranean climate, which often continues to deliver warm days before the cooler autumn temperatures fully set in.

For ongoing updates, take a look at the Mastral Project website at eltiempoentorrevieja.es.