By Harry Sinclair • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 18:51 • 1 minute read

Sunny with a Chance of Books is hosting a book launch and signing Credit: Wendy Shillam / Sunny with a Chance of Books

Don’t miss your chance to get your hands on a signed copy and pick the brains of a health expert at Wendy Shillam’s book signing.

“Great news: happy, healthy ageing is more in our control than we think,” says the organisers, ecstatic to share the words of Wendy Shillam.

Shillam is a highly accredited clinical nutritionist, with an MA, MSc (UCL), and a member of the RSPH and the Guild of Health Writers.

In Wendy’s published book, Glorious Summer, she reveals why we age differently and shares practical strategies to ensure our later years are full of joy and vitality and “a time to truly embrace.”

In even more exciting news, you have the chance to meet the author and go deeper into the topic of positive ageing.

On October 3, at the Sunny with a Chance of Books bookshop, in Mojacar Pueblo, you have the opportunity to “Meet the author in person, enjoy an insightful talk on ageing well, and get your signed copy of Glorious Summer.”

Starting at 5 pm, Wendy will be giving a public talk and signing books, followed by a launch party at 6 pm with the event finishing around 7 pm.

The quaint store in the old town invites you to “Join us for the exciting launch in our local bookshop.”

Sunny with a Chance of Books

Sunny with a Chance of Books opened in the Pueblo, on Calle Enmedio 2, in April.

The bookshop, self-described as “Where it’s always sunny, no matter the weather” features a variety of books, new and second-hand, for all ages, in both Spanish and English.

The Sunny bookstore also hosts an array of events, just like this one, including a monthly book club held on the first Saturday of every month, at 3 pm in the bookshop, and a monthly meetup of local female entrepreneurs; “A space where women leading their own projects can connect, chat, find support and share their tips and learnings.”