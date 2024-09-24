Corvera Airport’s slow climb

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 9:56
• 1 minute read
Passenger Numbers Edge UpImage: Shutterstock/Sarnia
CORVERA Airport in the Region of Murcia saw a small rise in passenger numbers this August, with an increase of 819 passengers from the previous year. The regional airport welcomed 121,781 travellers, marking a modest 0.7 per cent rise compared to last year.
August also saw a rise in flights, with 822 operations—a 3.7 per cent increase from last year. In the first eight months of 2024, Corvera handled 638,374 passengers, up 3.2 per cent from the same period last year, with a notable difference of nearly 20,000 more passengers compared to 2023.
Out of the August traffic, 635,114 were commercial flight passengers, with international travellers making up the bulk at 556,094. The domestic market showed significant growth, up 36.6 per cent with 79,020 passengers, thanks to new routes from Madrid and Barcelona by Volotea.
Overall, Corvera managed 4,818 flights from January to August, reflecting a 4 per cent increase from last year.
For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.