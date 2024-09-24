 Corvera Airport’s slow climb « Euro Weekly News
Corvera Airport’s slow climb

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 9:56 • 1 minute read

Passenger Numbers Edge UpImage: Shutterstock/Sarnia

CORVERA Airport in the Region of Murcia saw a small rise in passenger numbers this August, with an increase of 819 passengers from the previous year. The regional airport welcomed 121,781 travellers, marking a modest 0.7 per cent rise compared to last year.

Passenger Numbers Rise Slightly in August

August also saw a rise in flights, with 822 operations—a 3.7 per cent increase from last year. In the first eight months of 2024, Corvera handled 638,374 passengers, up 3.2 per cent from the same period last year, with a notable difference of nearly 20,000 more passengers compared to 2023.

New Routes Boost Domestic Travel

Out of the August traffic, 635,114 were commercial flight passengers, with international travellers making up the bulk at 556,094. The domestic market showed significant growth, up 36.6 per cent with 79,020 passengers, thanks to new routes from Madrid and Barcelona by Volotea.

Year-to-Date Growth for Corvera Airport

Overall, Corvera managed 4,818 flights from January to August, reflecting a 4 per cent increase from last year.

