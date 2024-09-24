E-biking from Mijas to Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 17:48
• 1 minute read
Group tours of Mijas countryside.
Credit: Enduro Malaga
Enjoy open-air exercise with spectacular views and an exhilarating e-bike ride without all the sweat. Enduro Malaga offers leisure rides on their e-bikes through some of the most breathtaking scenery on the Costa del Sol.
Starting out from Mijas Pueblo, they take guided routes, avoiding any unnecessary climbs in the heat, so everyone can stay nice and fresh. Leisurely passing by the bullring, the stunning viewpoints, and the most photographed streets in Spain with their picturesque flower pots.
Leaving the town, they traverse west towards Alhaurín el Grande, where they drop in to Valtocado for the ‘E-bike Playground’. Winding trails through untouched nature will take them on through rural roads and lesser-travelled paths and down into the river bed, which they follow to Mijas Golf. From there they climb up and over the mountain ridge and into La Cala into a network of double and single tracks behind the horse racing track and back to Fuengirola, finishing at Fuengirola Castle by the beach.
The cost for the 2-hour experience is €100 per person, with a minimum group size of 2, which includes the e-mountain bike rental, helmet, and can support. Some basic bike experience is necessary, and they can give reasonable quotes for insurance. For bookings, contact Enduro Malaga through their website at enduromalaga.com.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
