Ecologists warn: Avocados are costing us

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Avocado Farming’s Hidden Costs Image: Shutterstock/ Alexis Foto Guevara

ECOLOGISTS IN ACTION is sounding the alarm on the environmental and economic costs of avocado farming in Málaga and Granada. According to their latest report, ‘The True Cost of Food: The Hidden Face of Agroindustry in the Iberian Peninsula,’ this ‘hyper-intensive’ agriculture model is causing severe water shortages and soil degradation.

The Water Crisis Behind Avocado Farming

The report highlights that growing avocados demands excessive water, exacerbating drought conditions and straining local resources. Furthermore, the large-scale use of heavy machinery and deforestation are leading to soil erosion and environmental damage, especially during extreme weather events like torrential rains.

Job Creation and Local Development: Avocados Fall Short

Economically, avocado farming is less beneficial compared to other crops. It employs just one person per five hectares annually, while vegetables can support about 15 workers in the same area. This creates fewer jobs and concentrates profits, leaving local economies and rural development at a disadvantage.

Ecologists Advocate for Sustainable Farming Solutions

Ecologists are calling for diversified crops, better irrigation methods, and stricter regulations to mitigate these issues. They advocate for using traditional farming practices and ensuring fair distribution of resources.

Sustainable Solutions for the Future

Ecologists in Action are urging policymakers, farmers, and consumers alike to recognize the environmental toll of large-scale avocado farming. By embracing more sustainable agricultural practices, such as crop diversification, efficient irrigation systems, and traditional farming methods, the region can reduce its water consumption and minimise soil erosion. Supporting local, eco-friendly farms and choosing crops that align with the natural environment can help both the economy and the ecosystem thrive.

Consumers can also make a difference by being mindful of the sources of their food and supporting sustainable practices, ensuring a more balanced approach to agriculture that benefits both the planet and local communities.

