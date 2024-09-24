By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 21:30 • 1 minute read

Credit: Pixabay

At a recent conference aboard a six-hour train ride from Brussels to Berlin, over 230 railway experts gathered to tackle the challenges that plague Europe’s outdated, fragmented system.

Those who have travelled across Europe know the struggle of inconsistent train connections and delays. Despite the European Green Deal aiming to double high-speed rail lines by 2030, the continent is still playing catch-up compared to regions like China.

Green MEP Tilly Metz pointed out, “It’s really a question of political will because the money could be there.”

Luxembourg, for example, has already made public transport free.

Unfortunately, the European Commission can’t directly enforce its railway vision on member states, leaving countries to prioritise their own networks. This patchwork of national lines creates inefficiencies. The result? A lack of high-speed rail between major European capitals, which former Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta called a “profound contradiction” that holds back Europe’s single market.

EU’s railway plans

Building and upgrading 21,000 km of track is no small task. But with reports suggesting that a unified high-speed rail network could create 1.5 million jobs and reduce carbon emissions by 5 billion tonnes, the investment seems worth it. Expatriates, who often rely on cross-border travel, could benefit significantly from a more integrated system.

In the meantime, train travel remains costly. Greenpeace research shows that in countries like Spain, train tickets are up to four times the price of flights, a frustration echoed by residents trying to travel sustainably.

Belgium’s mobility minister Georges Gilkinet emphasised the need for train subsidies, stating, “We have to support the greenest one, which is the train.”

If you’re frustrated by Europe’s slow trains, just know that change is coming, but unfortunately not right now.