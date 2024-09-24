Eyedrop campaign for Uganda

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 9:20 • 1 minute read

Alan & Jenny Boardman in The Gambia, 2023. Credit: Alan Boardman

In 2023, local charity fundraisers Alan and Jenny Boardman ran a campaign which they called ‘Eyedrop’, whereby people along the Costa del Sol could take old spectacles, pens, pencils, and toothbrushes to nominated drop off points.

The campaign was so popular that over 3,000 donated items were taken to The Gambia, where Alan and Jenny personally handed them out to the poorest children and hospitals.

They were deeply saddened by the level of poverty encountered there, with schools and hospitals seriously underequipped and overcrowded. The doctors and teachers they met were over the moon with the precious gifts donated by the Costa del Sol community.

Collection for the most needy and deserving

This year Alan and Jenny are turning their attention to Uganda, another African country with similar issues. They have already sourced a guide who, as was the case in The Gambia, will escort them throughout January to the most needy and deserving hospitals and schools.

The Eyedrop campaign runs throughout October and November, during which the Costa del Sol community is invited to take along spectacles in any condition, pencils, pens, and toothbrushes (preferably children’s) to any of the venues listed below. Alan, Jenny, and a lot of children in Uganda will be forever grateful.

List of drop off points for the Eyedrop campaign: