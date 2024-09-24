By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 24 Sep 2024 • 10:02 • 2 minutes read

Chancellor, Rachel Reeves prepares for her speech at last year's Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Credit: Shutterstock, Martin Suker

There has already been general public discontent over the winter fuel payments, with many drawing attention to the fact that the attendance allowance for just showing up at the House of Lords is £361 a day for non-salaried attendees, while the winter fuel payment was only £300 a year for ordinary citizens. Now, it looks like there will be no winter fuel payments for UK’s most vulnerable pensioners. Ms Reeves defended the decision, calling it one of the “difficult decisions” needed to fix the economy.

Union leaders are outraged over the delay in the vote, accusing the government of tactically delaying it so most of the opposition can’t have their say. Trade union Unite blasted the delay in the vote on winter fuel payment cuts at the UK Labour Party conference. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is finally feeling the heat.

Some see the delay of the winter fuel vote and the cuts themselves as a symbol of growing frustration within the Labour movement, with trade unions and left-leaning politicians pushing back against what is clearly an austerity measure.

It’s a shocker. The much-anticipated vote on winter fuel payment cuts was supposed to happen on Monday, September 23, the same day as Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ big speech in Liverpool. But in a move that’s left many fuming, Reeves pushed the vote to Wednesday, leaving many heading home before they even get a say. With fewer people around, what’s the real outcome going to be? Furious reactions are already pouring in.

Critics and eagle-eyed neutrals might interpret this move as a further step towards a policy of austerity. However, the Chancellor acknowledged this by promising there would be no return to austerity under the current labour government. In fact, Ms Reeves assured everyone that the government will spend more money in the next four to five years. The Chancellor said Labour plans to grow the economy by cutting back costs like winter fuel payments, but it’s not austerity, and how exactly they intend to do this has not been negotiated.

Impact of the Cuts:

The winter fuel payment cuts will directly impact some 10 million pensioners in England and Wales, who will be left £200 to £300 poorer after Ms Reeve’s change. Critics argue that moves like this deter spending. If people are worse off financially, they will spend less money. This does not help to stimulate the economy. In fact, it often has the opposite effect.

Several pro-Labour unions, including Unite and Aslef, have lashed out at the move, with Unite calling for a motion to reverse the cut and push for wealth taxes to cover any public spending gaps. The narrative seems to be a debate between taking from the poor or taking from the wealthy, with Ms Reeves choosing to take from the poor in this case.

General Secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, slammed the delay, calling it a “blatant manoeuvre” to stop all conversations and debate on what she called “austerity mark two”.

Meanwhile, several other unions, like GMB, were left up in arms, stressing the immediate damage caused to low-income pensioners. This sentiment was echoed by Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who also urged the government to explore special measures to support pensioners during the winter to offset the effects of the cuts.

Finally, Rachel Reeves was accused of glossing over all the hardship the new cuts would create by former shadow chancellor John McDonnell, who called them a “dreadful mistake”.