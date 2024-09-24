By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 22:06 • 2 minutes read

Credit: X

Weddings are meant to be a joyous celebration, but one man’s controversial list of banned songs has sparked quite the debate online. After sharing a list of songs he plans to avoid at his wedding on X, Harry had the internet up in arms.

Among the banned songs were wedding classics like Mr. Brightside and Sweet Caroline, which are known for getting people on the dancefloor.

Olly Murs responds to banned wedding songs list

In a surprising twist, UK pop singer Olly Murs chimed in on the debate. Murs, known for his upbeat hits like Dance with Me Tonight, playfully suggested “Anything by Olly Murs.” It prompted Harry to jokingly respond: “I’ll allow troublemaker at my wedding – that’s an absolute banger.”

Many social media users sympathised with wedding DJs who face the monumental task of creating a playlist that pleases everyone. One commenter noted, “It’s hard to curate a playlist that makes the wedding party happy and moves the crowd across multiple generations.” The challenge of balancing taste, nostalgia, and crowd-pleasers like Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen is no small feat. Another commenter pointed out, “Banning Sweet Caroline at a wedding is kind of a crime, actually.”

This light-hearted debate touches on a broader trend of couples personalising their wedding day in unconventional ways. Whether it’s banning certain songs or avoiding traditional elements altogether, modern weddings are increasingly personalised. But for some, the idea of removing beloved wedding hits is sacrilege. One commenter humorously suggested that by the time all the “annoying” songs are banned, the only music left would be “niche death metal tracks.”

While some agreed with the bans, others were quick to defend classic tunes. One user said, “There is no power on earth that would stop me from playing Don’t Stop Me Now at my wedding!” Other songs that have been added to the groom’s blacklist include Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Perfect, both often criticised for being overplayed at weddings.

How to create a wedding playlist

If you’re curating your own wedding playlist, think about the cultural expectations of your guests. Some songs, like Sweet Caroline, might have universal appeal, while others might not resonate as well with an international crowd.

Whether you decide to go with crowd-pleasers or to create a unique playlist, this conversation shows how personal music preferences can stir up unexpected controversy. So, what’s the verdict for your wedding? Will you keep the classics, or is it time to make your own list of banned tunes?

