Hotel Arco de San Juan: Murcia’s new five-star hotel

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 24 Sep 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Murcia's Luxury Hotel Revival Image: hotelarcodesanjuan-murcia.com-hotel.com

After four years of closure, Murcia’s iconic Hotel Arco de San Juan is set for a stunning comeback. The historic hotel is undergoing a major renovation led by Grupo Barceló, aiming to transform it into the city’s first five-star luxury destination. Scheduled to reopen between late 2025 and mid-2026, the revamped hotel will be part of Barceló’s ‘Royal Hideaway’ brand, known for its opulent experiences.

A Historic Transformation

The renovation will breathe new life into the hotel with expanded, uniquely designed rooms. Guests can look forward to two new restaurants, one of which is aiming for a Michelin star, and a public terrace perfect for enjoying a drink. A new top floor will feature a buffet café with a terrace and pool. Alongside modern updates, the hotel’s façade will be refreshed while preserving its historic features. The project is managed by Córdoba’s Barea Constructora, promising a luxurious stay with a rich sense of history.

Explore Murcia: Unmissable Attractions to Discover

1. Cathedral of Murcia

An architectural masterpiece, this stunning baroque cathedral features a unique tower and beautiful interiors, making it a must-visit for history and architecture enthusiasts.

2. Floridablanca Garden

A lovely green space in the heart of the city, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a picnic. The garden is adorned with palm trees and beautiful sculptures.

3. Museo Salzillo

Dedicated to the famous sculptor Francisco Salzillo, this museum showcases his incredible Baroque sculptures and offers insights into the region’s artistic heritage.

4. Plaza de las Flores

This vibrant square is known for its colorful flower stalls, charming cafés, and lively atmosphere. It’s a great spot to enjoy a coffee and soak in the local culture.

5. Cerro del Espino

For stunning panoramic views of the city, hike up this hill. The scenic path leads to a viewpoint that overlooks Murcia and the surrounding countryside.

6. Santa Clara Monastery

A serene historical site featuring beautiful gardens and impressive architecture, the monastery also houses a small museum showcasing Islamic and Christian artifacts.

7. The Roman Theatre

Discovered in 1988, this ancient theatre dates back to the 1st century BC and offers a glimpse into Murcia’s Roman past, with guided tours available for visitors.

8. Segura River Walk

Stroll along the riverbanks, where you can enjoy picturesque views, lovely parks, and various recreational activities.

9. Museo de Bellas Artes

This fine arts museum houses a diverse collection of works by Spanish and European artists, making it a cultural highlight for art lovers.

10. Los Huertos de Murcia

Explore the traditional orchards and gardens that showcase the region’s agricultural heritage, ideal for a leisurely afternoon walk or bike ride.

These attractions offer a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty, making Murcia a fantastic destination to explore!

