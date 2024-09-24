By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 13:17 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

In a twist for Leinster Rugby fans, the team is being forced to fly from Belfast International Airport for their upcoming away games, due to a cap on Ryanair flights out of Dublin.

The situation stems from a heated dispute between Ryanair and the Irish government over winter flight allocations. Dublin Airport is facing a cap on the number of passengers – 32 million this year – which has left Ryanair unable to secure enough slots for its planned operations. As a result, the airline has had to divert some of its services, including Leinster’s travel, to Belfast.

Leinster Rugby forced to fly from Belfast

This change affects Leinster’s travel for European Champions Cup fixtures in Bristol, Cardiff and La Rochelle. Ryanair’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, expressed frustration over the cap, calling on the Irish government to intervene. However, the transport ministry defended the decision, citing infrastructural limitations and stating they cannot make exceptions for specific airlines.

Ryanair and the Irish Government at odds over flight caps

Ryanair argues that it’s limiting not only their services but also Ireland’s connectivity to Europe. The dispute highlights the ongoing struggle between airlines and governments over airport regulations, a battle many expatriates in Europe may find familiar when dealing with travel disruptions.

What does this mean for Leinster Rugby fans?

Leinster’s logistical challenge now includes a two-hour bus ride from Dublin to Belfast before they can board flights. An inconvenience for both players and fans, it’s yet another hurdle the team will look to overcome as they aim for European rugby glory.