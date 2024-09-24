By Adam Woodward •
The Luminous Art Magic Group is holding their latest exhibition ‘Pushing Boundaries’ at the Fusion Art Gallery in Marbella.
The exhibition opening of the exhibition will be at the Fusion Art Gallery in Marbella on Saturday, September 28. The exclusive evening promises to be a dazzling showcase of over 40 new art pieces, live performances, and immersive experiences, all under one roof.
One of the most notable artists displaying her work will be Mari Prete, a young Armenian-born photographer now living in Spain, renowned for her captivating street, food, and flower photography, revealing the hidden beauty in everyday moments through her intuitive perspective.
In her close-up photographic works, Mari Prete uses the multiple possibilities of this photography and manifests her intuitively personal and observational view through the camera. With her pictures, she tries to show our world and our life as it is. Facets of life that seem to be hidden in the everyday and are often hardly perceived with the naked eye become visible and thus also experienceable through her photography.
Another artist at the exhibition to look out for will be the photography of Johan Grundin, a Swedish multidisciplinary artist in Marbella who crafts art and memories with live models, painting, photography, and performance, with a distinct yet up-to-date influence of Yves Klein.
The exhibition will be on display until October 18, offering visitors a magical experience with art, music, and more. The gallery is open from Monday to Friday from 10am until 5pm in Poligono Industrial Nueva Campana, 109, Marbella. Entry is free. The private view is not so private, and tickets can be bought for €5 from the website thefusionartgallery.com.
