Published: 24 Sep 2024

In Italy, a major trial has begun, bringing to light the tragic murder of a young woman, Giulia Cecchettin, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend.

The trial has not only cast a grim spotlight on the issue of violence against women but has also sparked a national debate about femicide, igniting conversations on how such crimes are handled in Italy and other European countries.

It’s hard to ignore the wave of emotion sweeping the country as the trial unfolds. It touches on an issue that resonates deeply across borders for many: the persistence of violence against women in many societies, despite decades of advocacy for equality and protection.

The murder of Giulia Cecchettin

Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old Italian woman, is a deeply disturbing case that reignited the femicide debate after Cecchettin was found dead in November 2023. She was reportedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend following weeks of threats and harassment. The trial, which commenced this week, has already begun to stir intense feelings among Italians, who see this as yet another tragic example of femicide — the killing of a woman specifically because she is female.

The murder of Giulia Tramontano

Giulia Tramontano, a 29-year-old pregnant woman, was found dead in May 2023, her body reportedly stabbed multiple times. Her partner, a man who, according to prosecutors, was leading a double life, confessed to the murder. This shocking revelation has only added to the sense of betrayal and sorrow surrounding the case. Both cases are seen as grim examples of how deeply rooted patriarchal violence remains in Italy.

What is femicide?

Femicide is not a term used lightly. According to a report by ABC News, 120 women were killed in Italy in 2023, and more than half of those murders were committed by current or former partners. This harsh reality has led to increased pressure on authorities to address the root causes of such violence.

While this trial case may be dominating Italian news platforms, it has implications that ripple across the entire European Union. Countries like Spain and France have implemented specific laws to combat femicide, and the European Parliament has urged for tougher, more unified legislation across all member states.

However, enforcement remains inconsistent. Just last year, there were reports in Spain about a link between heatwaves and domestic violence. Back in 2020, there was outrage in Italy when an 80-year-old man was cleared after murdering his wife.

Protests in Italy in honour of Giulia Cecchettin and the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

In response to Cecchettin’s murder, thousands of Italians took to the streets in late November 2023, participating in a protest to honour her memory and demand action on femicide. The protests, held in Naples and Rome, saw a sea of demonstrators, many holding signs that read “Stop Femicide” and “Justice for Giulia.”

Expatriates in Italy and other EU countries may find themselves reflecting on how this issue is handled in their adopted homes. Is the legal system doing enough to protect women? Could this happen in my community? These are the questions many are asking as the trial progresses.

“Femicide isn’t just an Italian issue; it’s a European one,” said one activist quoted by The Guardian. “We need pan-European efforts to eradicate violence against women.”

As the trial continues, activists in Italy are calling for not just justice in this specific case but also sweeping reforms to prevent future tragedies. Patriarchal norms are deeply embedded in many cultures, but Italy, in particular, has been scrutinised for not doing enough to combat this problem. High-profile cases such as this serve as a tragic reminder that more work needs to be done.