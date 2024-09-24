By Letara Draghia • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 15:27 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Shutterstock

Psychedelic therapies are stepping into the limelight in Europe. Thanks to a newly launched European Union-backed study, these therapies are being explored as a potential source of relief for patients suffering from incurable diseases.

While this news is bound to raise a few eyebrows, it’s also sparking hope, especially for those who feel traditional treatments have left them at a dead end.

As expatriates living within the EU, many of us have already experienced how different health systems across countries can be – especially when handling cutting-edge medical treatments. With the introduction of psychedelic therapies, Europe seems poised to embrace a more open-minded approach to healthcare.

A landmark study into psychedelics with €6.5 million of EU support

Earlier this year, the EU took a historic step by funding its first-ever psychedelic study. This is no ordinary research – it focuses on patients with life-threatening and incurable conditions, such as cancer, where pain management and emotional distress are critical. The study aims to explore whether psychedelic substances like psilocybin (the active ingredient in “magic mushrooms”) can offer relief where conventional medicine often falls short.

The trial, led by the University Medical Centre Groningen (UMCG) in the Netherlands, involves treating around 100 patients across four locations: the Netherlands, Portugal, the Czech Republic and Denmark.

Participants will engage in multiple therapy sessions, during which their individual medical conditions will be carefully considered.

In a unique approach, patients will receive two doses of psilocybin, starting with a lower amount to help them adjust to the experience. A placebo will be given to some participants. The trial will begin in January 2025 with results expected in 2027.

According to project leaders, the hope is that these treatments could help patients confront their fear of death and alleviate the emotional turmoil that often accompanies terminal diagnoses.

The controversy surrounding psychedelic therapies

While the study is undeniably a step forward, there are still several barriers that stand between patients and access to these therapies. Psychedelic treatments remain controversial in many parts of Europe due to their historical association with recreational drug use and cultural stigma.

Additionally, regulatory frameworks across the EU differ widely, which could complicate how quickly – and where – these therapies can be rolled out. You might have easier access to these therapies in one country while facing significant hurdles in another.

However, not everyone is against the idea of psychedelic treatments. Just last year, Labour MP, Charlottle Nichols called for the government to reclassify a drug found in magic mushrooms.

Back in 2020, therapists were fighting for psilocybin mushroom legalisation in Canada.

The introduction of psychedelic therapies in Europe is still in its infancy, but it represents a new edge in medical treatment for incurable diseases.

