By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 22:17 • 1 minute read

Ska and Reggae on the beach - Skafeinados. Credit: Skafeinados, Facebook

Chiringuito Lo de Nanet will be rocking on the beach Sunday, September 29 to the rhythm of Ska, Reggae, and genuine Rock, from Skafeinados.

This six-piece band has a long history and career on the Costa del Sol. ‘A long time ago we had an English singer who put everything together, but he had to go back to England, and the band just kept the repertoire,’ says José Huelga, member of Skafeinados.

The band members are big fans of Reggae, Ska, and Jamaican music in general, and they have been around for so many years that they have become part of the Fuengirola and Mijas landscape.

Like all the artists that play the best little chiringuito in La Cala de Mijas, Skafeinados are lively and irresistibly danceable. So, for some Jamaican Ska, Reggae, and Rock, plus some covers of classics from Bob Marley, Madness, and The Specials, Skafeinados at Lo de Nanet will be a party to remember.

The beach bar is just that – on the beach, so the gig is free. Although if you want a seat, it’s best to call ahead and book a table for dinner, as this place fills out every weekend. The staff are great, efficient, and friendly, and the prices are reasonable. Lo de Nanet is on the beach just off Paseo Marítimo La Cala de Mijas. Tables can be booked in advance by calling 641 368 497.