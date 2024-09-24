The Lions president’s party

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 20:54 • 1 minute read

In the party mood for the Lion's President. Credit: La Cala Lions

Miraflores Spikes Restaurant celebrated the annual President’s Party with the La Cala Lions, an evening that attracted an abundance of supporters and Lions members who dressed up, had fun, and partied well into the night.

Additionally, the tables were decorated with beautiful floral arrangements kindly supplied and donated by Janne Lassen, Valentin Wedding Flowers. As guests arrived, they were welcomed with cava and canapés served by Ludo and his attentive staff. President Karen Blair gave a welcome speech and, along with Sandra Tavendale, informed guests of their achievements, beneficiaries, and future plans.

The Lions are an international and iconic fundraising organisation, and the La Cala division has always been true to their motto, ‘We Serve’. Yet again, this event achieved more fantastic funds for their many needy charities.

Lions line-dancing in Baker Street

While guests dined and the wine flowed, Zing Duo gave a lively and colourful performance that got the party started with a massive line-dancing performance that had everyone on the dance floor. Gilly Sax was later joined by a trio of Lions playing their pretend instruments to Gerry Rafferty’s ‘Baker Street’.

After dinner, there was a raffle and auction. Guests at each table also entered into a draw, and the winner of that table won the beautiful flower decorations donated by Janne. Zing Duo continued to deliver some classic tunes, which enticed many on to the dance floor that concluded yet again another successful and memorable evening.

Many thanks to went Ludo and his staff, Zing Duo, Valentin Wedding Flowers, La Cala Lions, and all who came along to support this great event.