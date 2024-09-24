By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 12:27 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Villena

Villena’s Department of Tourism has formally requested the Valencian Government to designate Villena as a Relevant Tourist Municipality of the Valencian Community.

The aim is to position the city among the region’s most attractive destinations.

Access to Funding

This initiative would enhance the city’s visibility and promotion through the Ministry’s channels while providing better access to funding and subsidies to bolster the local tourism sector.

The request is supported by a significant increase in hotel capacity, which has grown by 56 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

Currently, Villena boasts 331 hotel places, up from 212 two years ago.

This growth spans various accommodation types, including an increase in hotels and hostels from 56 to 83 places, rural accommodations from 35 to 48, and a doubling of tourist apartment options from 83 to 162.

The number of camping spots has remained steady at 38.

Growth in Numbers

The Council emphasises that Villena meets the necessary criteria for this regional classification due to its established tourist offerings, consistent growth in visitor numbers, and expanded accommodation options.

Councillor for Tourism, Paula García, stated that the increase in hotel places has prompted the request for this new classification, which would not only enhance the municipality’s prestige within the regional tourism landscape but also increase the financial aid provided by the Valencian Community Tourist Board to support tourism-related activities.

As of now, there are 64 municipalities classified as tourist destinations in the Valencian Community, including 18 categorised as of Relevance and Excellence.

Current Status

Villena currently holds the status of Tourist Municipality of Singularity, granted in March 2023.