Vinicius golden favourite

By Adam Woodward • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 14:58 • 1 minute read

Vinicius at Dortmund vs Real Madrid at Wembley Credit: Raffaele Conti 88 - Shutterstock

Vinicius Junior has the golden touch. The Real Madrid forward is all set to receive the coveted Ballon d’Or prize for best footballer of the year.

Commentators are confident that he will beat fellow teammates Bellingham, Rodri, Mbappé, and Carvajal with betting odds all placing him up at the top of the ranking as the most likely to win.

The Brazilian striker has certainly earned the top prize at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on October 28 in Paris. His statistics in the Champions League are testimony enough to his worth.

Golden boy Vinicius decisive in Champions League

At Madrid, Vinicius has been rising at the same pace as Real Madrid’s achievements. No longer a supporting role, now he’s top dog, decisive throughout last season, especially in the most nail-biting moments, including the two Champions League finals he played in, and in the last continental competition in which he was directly involved in scoring eleven of Real Madrid’s goals.

The toughest competition he faces in the race to lift the trophy are Bellingham, Mbappé, Carvajal and old acquaintance Rodrigo Hernández at Manchester City.

Sportswear brand Nike, who plan to reopen their store on Madrid’s Gran Vía two days after the Ballon d’Or ceremony, are in no doubt. They will pay tribute to the icon alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappé. And they are said to be doing so with a gold shop front, including Vinicius Junior as their centrepiece.