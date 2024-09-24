Vintage Car Madness Hits Torremolinos

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 12:53 • 2 minutes read

Over 100 vintage cars dazzled the streets of Torremolinos in a classic car parade, with locals and expats alike enjoying a nostalgic display of Cadillacs, Jaguars, and more. A highlight of the town's pre-fair celebrations. Credit: Jose Francisco Muñoz Antivon, Facebook.

Yearly Vintage Car Meet-up in Torremolinos during the San Miguel Fair.

A classic Cadillac, a slick Jaguar, and a luxurious Mercedes were just some of the more than 100 classic cars on display at the Classic Car Show in Torremolinos on Saturday, September 21. Torremolinos town centre became a hub for petrolheads, drawing crowds and plenty of praise.

From a classic Cadillac to the slick Jaguar XK 120 and the luxurious Mercedes Tomtom, over 100 classic cars revved through the streets of Torremolinos on Saturday, bringing a dash of glamour and nostalgia to the pre-fair celebrations.

The iconic car gathering kicked off at Plaza Blas Infante, with participants displaying their vintage beauties along the seafront to celebrate the annual Torremolinos Fair. They turned heads as they cruised the town centre, giving local classic car enthusiasts the chance to show off their labour of love.

Owners Speak:

A regular fixture at these events, Antonio has been part of the classic car world for an astonishing 30 years. This year, he rolled into town with his latest pride and joy, a Mercedes. “It’s a whole different ball game with these old cars,” he said in an interview with local media channel Area Costa del Sol. “You need highly specialised mechanics; modern ones just can’t handle it. But it’s all worth it when you’re cruising along the Torremolinos promenade.”

After nearly three decades of dedication to his classic cars, Domingo admitted it’s not an easy ride. “It’s an odyssey just to get them out on the road,” he shared with a grin. His car, boasting four speeds and a tricky reverse gear, requires constant attention. But for Domingo, driving his vintage is pure joy. “There’s a real buzz, especially with so many young people getting into it now. It’s not just us old-timers anymore.” The cars brought a splash of colour and style to the streets of Torremolinos, and the community really got behind it.

This year’s official turnout saw 114 cars cruising through the streets, each one ready to roll. The Mayor hinted that this event, which she called a “prelude to the Feria,” is already close to breaking attendance records, with more new faces joining the ranks each year, as reported by Area Costa del Sol.

Nostalgia Meets Tradition:

The Classic Car Club was reportedly founded by the current Mayor’s father. When she was studying law, her Dad used to bring her along to the car events. She has been an avid supporter of the event ever since. In fact, the club gave her special recognition as a thank-you for her ongoing support.

Though they didn’t manage to break records this year, the Torremolinos car meet-up was a roaring success. With more young people taking an interest and fresh entries each year, this gathering of petrol marvels continues to be a highlight in the local calendar. For the owners, it’s about more than just the vehicles; it’s a way of life, and they’re more than happy to share their passion with everyone, whether they are tourists, foreign residents, or locals.

September is officially one of the best months of the year to visit Torremolinos.

The car show is a yearly event anyone can visit before the Feria de Torremolinos starts. So hop on next year.