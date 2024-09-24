By Anna Ellis • Published: 24 Sep 2024 • 9:18 • 1 minute read

Image: Magic-Eagle / Facebook.

Luis de Lama, has recently joined forces with the Magic Eagle Association from Sax, showing his support alongside Edu, a falcon.

De Lama is well-known for his participation in the Spanish game show Pasapalabra on Antena 3.

The civil guard is a former contestant who enjoyed a remarkable record of 106 appearances on the show and is excited about his involvement in this initiative.

He gained recognition not only for his time on the show but also for his dramatic participation in La Noche de Champions, a special edition of the contest that attracted the largest television audience in Spain.

Magic Eagle Association

Through his sponsorship, the Magic Eagle Association will continue its work using birds of prey in therapeutic interventions.

These sessions with birds have proven beneficial, contributing to the physical, psychological, and social well-being of those undergoing treatment.

The effectiveness of this therapy, which complements traditional psychotherapy, has been recognised in various areas including special education, social reintegration, and enhancing the quality of life for the elderly and children with psychological disorders.

Therapy Project

The therapy project is aimed at fostering greater independence and social integration for people with functional diversity.

It enhances their communication and psychomotor skills through close interaction with birds of prey.

Many of the individuals who benefit from these therapies suffer from conditions like acquired brain damage, making them an ideal target group.

These sessions have been shown to significantly improve communication, reduce aggression, increase empathy, enhance attention and concentration, and improve social and psychomotor skills.