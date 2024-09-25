12min.me AI & Tech Social Barcamp Marbella

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
This Barcamp event is seriously fun and a great choice for readers who are interested in AI, tech, business, self-development, and public speaking.
Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 10 am until 4 pm.
Andalucia Lab,
N-340, Km 189, Marbella
Talks are broken into 12-minute chunks.
It’s:
12 minutes of talk
12 minutes of questions from the audience
12 minutes of networking and repeat
First, Talks 1, 2 and 3 using the 12-minute format.
Then, lunch break (Pizza and drinks included)
Then, Talks 4, 5 and 6
Finally, networking on the beach.
AI, tech, entrepreneurship, real estate, e-commerce, fitness and mindset
The event is perfect for anyone looking to learn, connect, and share ideas in a relaxed, engaging atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities to meet like-minded professionals.
Participants who are interested in speaking at the event can send their pitch in advance to maximilian.kramer@12min.me
The group look forward to meeting all new and old attendees who are fascinated by AI, tech, entrepreneurship, real estate, e-commerce, fitness, and mindset.
