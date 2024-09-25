12min.me AI & Tech Social Barcamp Marbella

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:28 • 1 minute read

12min.me Barcamp

This Barcamp event is seriously fun and a great choice for readers who are interested in AI, tech, business, self-development, and public speaking.

When is the Social Event?

Thursday, October 3, 2024, from 10 am until 4 pm.

Where is the Gathering?

Andalucia Lab,

N-340, Km 189, Marbella

What is 12min.me?

Talks are broken into 12-minute chunks.

It’s:

12 minutes of talk

12 minutes of questions from the audience

12 minutes of networking and repeat

Barcamp Itinerary:

First, Talks 1, 2 and 3 using the 12-minute format.

Then, lunch break (Pizza and drinks included)

Then, Talks 4, 5 and 6

Finally, networking on the beach.

12min.me Marbella Topics:

AI, tech, entrepreneurship, real estate, e-commerce, fitness and mindset

The event is perfect for anyone looking to learn, connect, and share ideas in a relaxed, engaging atmosphere, with plenty of opportunities to meet like-minded professionals.

Call for Paper:

Participants who are interested in speaking at the event can send their pitch in advance to maximilian.kramer@12min.me

The group look forward to meeting all new and old attendees who are fascinated by AI, tech, entrepreneurship, real estate, e-commerce, fitness, and mindset.