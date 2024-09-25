A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 23:18 • 5 minutes read

AFA Marina Baixa delivering manifesto Credit: benidorm.org

Alzheimer’s Manifesto for World Alzheimer’s Day

September 20 was World Alzheimer’s Day, and the Association of Relatives, Patients, and Collaborators of Alzheimer’s, AFA Marina Baixa, made its presence known in Benidorm.

Here, they delivered a thought-provoking manifesto focused on the need to recognise the distinct nature of Alzheimer’s and dementia and urged that it not continue to be generalised.

Garbiñe Mondragon, the president of AFA Marina Baixa, stressed the importance of acknowledging the right to an early and accurate diagnosis for individuals facing dementia.

This diagnosis, she stressed, is crucial for enabling families to make informed decisions and plan for the future, while also serving as a fundamental driver for research efforts.

In addition to advocating for early and accurate diagnosis, AFA Marina Baixa called for the recognition of individuals’ right to access current and future treatments, including non-pharmacological and future pharmacological therapies.

Furthermore, the association urged for a comprehensive review of the Law on Dependency to provide specialised attention to this group which today represents over 60% of cases in Spain.

AFA Marina Baixa also stressed the need for financial stability for non-profit social entities providing services to vulnerable groups and called for simpler administrative processes, highlighting the current excessive bureaucracy as a barrier to effective service delivery.

The association invited administrations to witness their work firsthand, emphasising the need for less bureaucracy, more simplicity, and increased empathy in administrative management.

Jelly bean scare: Benidorm police to the rescue

A member of the local police in Benidorm bravely saved the life of a four-year-old girl who was choking on a jelly bean.

The heart-stopping incident took place last week as the young girl was leaving school in the company of her mother and two other women. It was reported that the girl began to choke on a jelly bean, and her ability to breathe was severely hindered. Luckily, Officer Luisma Rosello, who happened to be patrolling the city centre at the time, received the distress call and rushed to the scene.

Although the distance to Urano Street, where the incident occurred, was short, Officer Rosello faced difficulty navigating the area with his vehicle. Without hesitation, he abandoned the vehicle and sprinted to the location.

Upon arriving, he quickly assessed the situation and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre on the little girl, successfully dislodging the candy and allowing her to breathe again. Officer Rosello explained that he placed the girl on her chest and applied pressure between her chest and abdomen, repeating the procedure until the candy was expelled.

The local police in Benidorm shared news of this heroic rescue on their social media platforms, posting an image of Officer Rosello cradling the little girl in his arms, affectionately dubbing her his ‘new superfriend.’

Solidarity Race in Denia

Luca, a 20-month-old boy, suffers from an ‘ultra-rare’ disease known as IFAP syndrome, which manifests as a combination of follicular ichthyosis, alopecia, and photophobia.

Fortunately, his parents have now found Dr. Javier Melgosa, a dermatology specialist, whose accurate diagnosis has completely transformed Luca’s life. As a result, Luca has now become a beacon of hope and solidarity.

Given Luca’s remarkable change, it has become more important than ever to raise awareness of his rare illness to prevent other families from enduring the same hardships. To this end, the National Police have decided to organise a solidarity race in Denia on November 30.

It will cover a 10-kilometre route along the seafront, offering a fantastic experience for the runners supporting Luca’s cause.

The chief inspector of the National Police in Denia, Jose Luis Fajardo, expressed the force’s desire to give back to the town by acknowledging the esteem shown to them by the residents on a daily basis. He also revealed that all race funds will support “Solidaris Denia”, an organisation assisting with ‘ultra-rare’ and little-known diseases, with only one case detected in a million.

On hearing about the race, Mayor Vicent Grimalt said, “Of course we had to collaborate as this initiative of the National Police is very important to us, and we, the town council, will be here for whatever is needed.”

Dog rescued after falling from cliff edge

The incredible story of Yosi, a gentle and large golden retriever, unfolded on the steep cliffs of Cap Negre de Javea as he walked with his owners.

Without warning, Yosi sprinted and disappeared from view, only to fall off the cliff’s edge. Miraculously, he survived the 30-meter plunge. His owners, aided by friends, spotted him on a stone ledge and called for help.

The rescue operation involved the park firefighters of Denia and the local police. A firefighter descended with a harness and rope to reach Yosi, while three others helped pull them both to safety. The rescuers’ skill and effort were exemplary, as they carefully brought the exhausted but unharmed dog back up.

Once safe, Yosi was reunited with his owners in an emotional moment. The resilient dog, though in need of rest, eagerly approached his owner, who welcomed him back with open arms.

Going Green: Teulada Moraira shopping stroller raffle

The Teulada Town Council, under the leadership of Pilar Vidal from the Department of Development, Trade, and Environment, has introduced the ‘City Green, Teulada Moraira Verda’ campaign.

This initiative, coinciding with Local Commerce Day on October 25, aims to encourage responsible consumption and support local businesses in the municipality.

Every year, 8 million tonnes of plastic end up in the seas, and a plastic bag can take up to 400 years to decompose. Therefore, by raffling shopping strollers, the Town Council hopes to raise awareness of a viable alternative to plastic shopping bags and ultimately reduce the municipality’s plastic consumption.

The campaign will raffle 50 shopping strollers among customers who make purchases exceeding 10 euros at the participating establishments. These shops will be easily identifiable by the accrediting seal displayed in their shop windows or entrances.

Upon making a purchase over 10 euros at any of the participating local shops, customers will receive a ticket enabling them to participate in the raffle of the ‘Teulada Moraira Verda’ shopping strollers. The winning numbers will be announced on October 25 on the Teulada Town Council’s social media platforms, and the winning tickets will be valid for 30 days for redemption.

For more information about the campaign and the participating businesses, visit the official website or call 966 491 609.

Innovation and Sustainability for Tourism Competitiveness

On Thursday, September 26, the Environmental Education Center of l’Alfas, CEA Carabineros, will host the Conference on ‘Innovation and Sustainability for Tourism Competitiveness.’

This conference will delve into the findings of a collaborative research project between the Universities of Alicante and Alcala. The event aims to bring together academic professionals, technical experts in the tourism sector, business management, and destination representatives.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism has initiated a funding programme aimed at promoting the generation of scientific knowledge applied to tourism and, in particular, the search for solutions to the leading environmental, economic and technological challenges faced by tourist destinations in Spain.

The beneficiaries of this funding are non-profit research and knowledge dissemination organisations with tax residency or a permanent establishment in Spain.

Within this framework, the University of Alicante and the University of Alcala have been awarded grants from European funds to collaborate on a project centered on innovation and sustainability for tourism competitiveness.

This initiative has been strategically planned around World Tourism Day and is being organised in collaboration with the Alfas del Pi Town Council. Luis Morant, the councillor overseeing this area, emphasised, “We are committed to being a sustainable tourist destination. As such, it is imperative for us to stay abreast of the evolving landscape of the tourism sector, particularly in relation to digitalisation and ecological transition.”

Find more local news, events and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North