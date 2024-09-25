ACE dog shelter fundraiser success

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 13:14 • 1 minute read

Dogs rescued by ACE│SHIN Dog Shelter. Credit: ACE│SHIN

Around 70 animal lovers attended a charity lunch for the ACE │SHIN Dog Shelter, which took place at Restaurante La Sierra (Cerrado del Águila Golf Resort), Mijas Costa, on Saturday, September 21.

Beginning with a welcome drink, attendees tucked into a delicious 3-course lunch and enjoyed live entertainment by international vocalist Michelle Daniels. The event, which was sponsored by Ibex Insurance and Costa Connection Magazine, raised €2,100 to help feed and look after more than 500 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in the care of the La Cala de Mijas-based Refugio.

The afternoon also featured a charity raffle with quality prizes generously donated by members of the local community and ACE supporters. PR volunteer Mark Ridler, who together with Martyn Paylor and Carolyn Melian had organised the event, was the perfect Master of Ceremonies, and all in attendance unanimously agreed it was a highly enjoyable afternoon.

Help of every kind is absolutely fundamental to the ACE

Sadly, people continue to dump their unwanted animals at the gate of the shelter almost on a daily basis. And there is a dire shortage of volunteers to help clean the cages, feed, cuddle, and walk the dogs. Help of every kind is absolutely fundamental to the ACE│SHIN Dog Shelter, which since 1999 has saved and rehomed more than 30,000 dogs and cats and relies solely on donations.

Any and all support is always deeply appreciated by everyone at ACE, both 4 and 2-legged. So, whether you can donate food, a few hours of your time every week as a volunteer, or perhaps foster, sponsor, adopt, or remember the animal charity in your will, this most deserving of causes is in need of your help.

Special thanks from the ACE Team to all who helped make Saturday’s event both highly enjoyable and successful, especially Jeremy and his team at Restaurante La Sierra, who, as always, provided excellent food and attentive service.