Image: Brevas de Albatera
From September 27 to 30, the Albatera Fig Producers Association will participate in Alicante Gastronómica 2024.
Although it’s not Fig season right now, the Fig of Albatera – one of the town’s most famous products – will still be featured at this culinary event.
Juanma Cánovas, the Councillor for Tourism in Albatera, stressed the importance of promoting tourism and local food together.
He said, “We want all visitors at Alicante Gastronómica to enjoy the authentic flavours of Albatera and explore what our town has to offer. Imagine spending a perfect day hiking or biking in the Albatera mountains, then enjoying our delicious local dishes.
“Albatera is all about nature and flavour.”
Mario Berná, president of the Fig Producers Association, explained how important the fair is for raising awareness about this fruit.
He said, “Even though it’s not the season for Figs, Alicante Gastronómica lets us show off the quality of this fruit. The Fig represents Albatera, and we want it to be recognised in kitchens across Spain when its season arrives.”
Additionally, Alicante Gastronómica will introduce cookbooks created by the Virgen del Rosario Employment Workshop.
This cookbook will feature 20 traditional sweet and savoury recipes from Albatera, allowing visitors to learn more about the region’s culinary traditions.
