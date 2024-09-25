By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 25 Sep 2024 • 14:48 • 2 minutes read

Johnny Depp at the San Sebastian Film Premiere Credit: sansebastianfes, X

For the first time after the infamous trial of the Hollywood exes, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were both spotted in Spain, as Depp attended the San Sebastian Film Festival for a movie premiere,while his ex-wife spent a sunny day in Madrid with her three-year-old daughter.

Amber Heard reacts to Johnny Depp´s arrival in Spain

The 38-year-old actress has been living in Spain since late 2022, initially moving to Mallorca and later relocating to Madrid. In a country where she strived to start a new life, freer from the Press and past acquaintances, Heard was spotted spending her Monday with her daughter Oonagh Paige, as Depp attended the San Sebastian Film Festival on September 23.

Eight years after their separation and two years since the viral defamation trial, Heard has been enjoying Spain and Depp has settled in London, continuing to contribute to the cinema industry, now as a director. Asked how she felt about her ex-husband´s arrival to Spain, Heard refrained from direct address; “I´m living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I´m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don´t feel like thinking or talking about it, because I´m happy and in peace.”

Having met in 2009 during the filming of Hunter S. Thompson´s adaptation of The Rum Diary, the two began dating in 2012 and married in 2016. The famous marriage, however, lasted just a year, with Heard filing for divorce and a restraining order against Depp based on domestic abuse. Three years later, the Hollywood star filed a lawsuit against Heard for defamation and was ultimately awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and “$5 million in punitive damages.

Heard counter-sued Depp and was awarded $2 million in damages. After the nerve-wracking time spent in court, witnessed by millions of movie fans and rivals, the two settled the case in December 2022, and have since been trying to live a more discreet, private life, abstaining from bold claims about their past marriage.

Johnny Depp´s new film premiere in Spain

As Depp arrived at the San Sebastian Film Festival in the Basque Country, he was inevitably pressured to comment on his ex-wife´s life in Spain, to whom he subtly referenced referenced; “Each (character) has their story because I´m sure we can say that I´ve been through number of things here and there…Maybe yours didn´t turn into a soap opera. I mean, literally, televised.”

Directing his latest movie, Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness, Depp finally realized his idea of the “anti-biopic,” about a famous painter Amedeo Modigliano, decades after Al Pacino shared his future vision of the film. Based on Amedeo Modigliano´s life, the movie follows 72 hours with the painter, navigating the art and social scene of 1916.

Depp explained his attraction to the subject, being able to somewhat relate to Modigliano; “He doggedly walked to the beat of his own drum, and possessed a natural allergy for convention during a time where the norm was being openly challenged across every medium. I would be foolish not to admit that everything Modigliani ever stood for, and continues to stand for, resonates deeply within me.”

Led by Riccardo Scamarcio, Stephen Graham, Al Pacino, and Antonia Desplat, Modi will come to screens across the world in December 2024.

