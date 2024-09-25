Celebrating local produce

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 17:24 • 2 minutes read

A person tasting fresh honey. Photo Credit, Hort de Sa Vall

What better way enjoy the weekend than by tucking into some locally grown food and traditional Mallorcan delicacies…

Treat Yourself Sweet

Over the next few days, the town of Esporles will be preparing for its 18th Fira Dolça, which translates as `Sweet Fair´ and celebrates deserts, sweets and other rich local delicacies from across that Balearic Islands.

This year, however, organisers of the event are taking inspiration from Palma´s recent and hugely successful, Nit de l´Art, and the weekend promises to be filled with music and fun, as well as the usual sweet treats on offer.

On Monday, local mayor Josep Ferrà teamed up with Jaume Terrassa, Councillor for Economic Promotion, to reveal the promotional material for the fair, a beautifully designed poster created by Joan González, which features a photo by Margarida Carrió, a talented local artist.

Although the main fair will be held on Sunday October 6, the `Dolça Nit de l´Art´ will take place on the evening of October 5, with plans to showcase work by local artist Tete Matas whilst offering visitors the opportunity to sample local sweets and pastries, washed down with wine paired specifically to compliment the delicious treats.

The event aims to promote local businesses and honour traditional Mallorcan delicacies such as ensaimadas, cocas and crespells as well as ice cream and of course, plenty of chocolate. There will be cooking demonstrations, workshops and children´s activities, alongside a diverse celebration of art and culture, plus live music to encourage visitors to dance off the sugar high.

Friday Feasts in Manacor

Anyone fancying a bit of a different start to the weekend might like to consider visiting S´Hort de Sa Vall, which is situated on the outskirts of Manacor.

Generations of family have dedicated their lives to the cultivation of fruits and vegetables in the Mallorcan countryside, and the business strives to combine the family´s inherent love for the land, gastronomy and customs with a desire to share their passion with others, at the exclusion of nobody. The Hort de Sa Vall project was brought to life with assistance from Aproscom (www.aproscom.org) , a foundation which works to support the rights of people with mental health disabilities and learning difficulties.

Each week, on a Friday, the Hort de Sa Vall offers guided tours of the finca, in which the intricacies of tending the land and growing produce are explained alongside the benefits of eating local, seasonal produce.

The tour aims to explore all five senses – sight, sound, smell, touch and taste – and includes a tasting menu of two starters, a main course and a dessert, all prepared and served by colleagues from Aposcom. Drinking water is available freely throughout the tasting although other drinks are available to purchase and consume. After the tasting menu, visitors can take a browse around the market garden shop, which has a wide range of locally grown and handmade produce, including jams, oil and Mallorcan wines.