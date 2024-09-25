Classic Car Social Event in Benalmadena  

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
The Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive Comes to Benalmadena
Petrolheads are in for a treat this Sunday, September 29, 2024, as the Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive, a classic car charity drive, will take over the streets of Arroyo de la Miel in Benalmadena.
The meet up starts at 10am in Puerto Marina, Benalmádena, where participants can soak up the atmosphere and meet other fellow classic car enthusiasts. There will be two hours of socialising before the driving starts.
At 12:00 pm, the engines will roar to life, and the cars will begin their 18-kilometre drive. Drive through Arroyo de la Miel, then onto some truly breathtaking Costa del Sol views. It’s all about soaking in the sights, both of the cars and the coast.
This charity drive is as much about the good cause as it is about the cars. While admiring the vintage vehicles, it’s good to remember that your participation is helping to make a difference.
Return to Puerto Marina: 7:00 PM.
A social event in Benalmadena for classic car lovers.
For more information, visit: https://www.gentlemansdrive.com/
