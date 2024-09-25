Conor McGregor comeback imminent

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 11:56 • 1 minute read

Conor McGregor, jubilant as ever. Credit: Conor McGregor, Instagram

Conor McGregor is poised to return to the octagon following a green light on his drug testing and getting back to the gym.

Since breaking his leg in a bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021, Conor McGregor has been looking forward to a return to UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the largest mixed martial arts (MMA) sport in the World, although he has been cursed with hitches, including a broken toe.

For some time he had been off the list of athletes in the UFC’s drug testing pool, but has since entered the Drug Free Sport International programme, which has made him the most tested athlete in the UFC’s roster. On Monday, September 23, McGregor showed off his negative doping result on social media with the caption “Most tested athlete on the UFC roster x2. I deserve my fight date! #CleanAthlete.” Now he’s insisting he will get back in the octagon in 2025.

Conor McGregor looking at comeback

In recent years, he has been concentrating more on building his brand, being seen in all the right places, including Marbella in July, promoting big name UFC fights, and more recently at Wembley Stadium at the Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua bout. Now, he’s back in the eye of the media, insisting he is in the gym and that he will be 100 percent fit for a comeback date yet to be set.

McGregor is keen to get Michael Chandler in the octagon after his toe injury forced him to cancel their fight in June. While plans are being made behind the scenes, no one knows yet who he will face next or where.

President of the UFC, Dana White, was in Dublin recently to promote Callum Walsh’s big fight and is said to have commented that, in all probability, the fellow Irishman would be first to go up against McGregor.