Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 13:13 • 5 minutes read

Flamenco Festival Ignites San Javier Image: Shutterstock/ OSCAR GONZALEZ FUENTES

Flamenco Festival

GET ready for a night of passion and rhythm at the VII Festival Cante Flamenco y Copla (Flamenco and Copla Singing Festival)in San Javier! On October 12 at 9:00 pm, the Teatro de Invierno will showcase an electrifying lineup organised by the Asociación Flamenca y Copla El Arte San Javier, with support from the Cultural Council.

The star of the night is Miguel de Tena, a celebrated ‘cantaor’ (male flamenco singer) who boasts accolades like the prestigious Lámpara Minera, a highly regarded award in the world of flamenco music. He’ll be joined by the talented guitarist Antonio Luque Espejo, known as ‘Patrocinio Hijo,’ a rising star in the flamenco scene. Adding to the excitement, Marisol Segura will perform her powerful saeta, made famous during San Javier’s Easter processions.

Local talent shines as well, with young guitarist Valentín taking the stage, all under the guidance of presenter Luis Terry. Expect vibrant performances from the Kimabara Flamenca School, ensuring an unforgettable evening filled with music and dance.

Tickets are just €5 at the box office, and seniors get in free! Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in the heart of flamenco culture right here in San Javier.

Aladdin Awaits

PANTO season is just around the corner, and this year, the Golden Stars amateur theatre group is bringing Aladdin to life! Catch the magic from November 8 to 10 at La Molata Social Centre. Showtimes are 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, with a special matinee at 3 pm on Sunday.

To make it easy for everyone, a coach will run from Camposol on Friday evening, stopping at all sectors. Be sure to book your seat in advance!

Tickets for both the show and coach can be reserved by emailing goldenstarsmazarron@gmail.com or by visiting them every Thursday outside Cats Bar from 11 am to 12 pm. They are also happy to visit your club in the Mazarrón region for ticket sales.

Don’t miss out! Three local charities—Condado Cats and Kittens, MABS, and Friends Mazarrón Animals—will benefit from this fun-filled event. Follow them on Facebook for updates!

Foodie Festival

ATTENTION food lovers! From October 18 to 20, the Los Alcázares Town Hall will host Gastromar, a culinary festival celebrating the best of local cuisine in the town’s historic centre. This is a fantastic opportunity to taste delicious tapas from top restaurants in Los Alcázares and the wider Murcia region.

Tickets go on sale on October 9 at 9 am, and they sell out quickly, so don’t delay! The program features a gourmet market with over 20 food stalls, live cooking demonstrations, and tastings that will delight your taste buds. Plus, don’t miss the chance to see talented pastry chefs create a stunning chocolate replica of a famous local monument!

But it’s not just about food—Gastromar also offers live music and dancing to keep the energy high. Enjoy performances that will get you in the spirit of the event. This festival is not just about eating; it’s a chance to celebrate community, culture, and creativity.

So, gather your friends and prepare for an unforgettable experience! For updates and sneak peeks, keep an eye on the event’s social media pages. Don’t miss out on this fantastic foodie celebration!

TableTop Treasures

Age Concern Costa Calida is on a mission to support those over 50 with valuable services like advice, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire. This charity, entirely run by unpaid volunteers, offers all its services for free.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 28! Join the fun at their Table Top Sale, where you can declutter your home or hunt for amazing bargains. With a variety of stalls featuring second-hand treasures at fantastic prices, it’s the perfect chance to find something unique.

The sale runs from 10 am to 1 pm at the Age Concern Social Centre garden in Camposol, Sector C. Plus, there will be delicious cake to enjoy while you browse! Whether you’re looking to sell or simply enjoy a morning of treasure hunting, this event promises a friendly atmosphere and great finds. Don’t miss out!

Dart Night

ATTENTION, dart fans! Trevi Dart Club in Camposol is kicking off its winter darts season on Monday nights starting October 7 at 7:00 pm. Gather your friends and head upstairs to Trevi’s bar in the Camposol B commercial centre for an evening filled with fun and friendly competition!

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or just looking to try your hand at darts for the first time, everyone is welcome—there’s no entrance fee! It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet new people, enjoy some light-hearted rivalry, and take part in a great night out.

The atmosphere is always lively, and the team spirit among players makes it a special event each week. So, mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting season ahead. The Trevi Dart Club is thrilled to welcome back familiar faces and new members also. Let’s make it a memorable winter of darts!

Jazzazza Anniversary Celebration

JAZZAZZA Jazz Club in Murcia is marking its 20th anniversary with a brand-new edition of the Jazzazza Festival, set to unfold over the next few months. This special celebration kicks off in October and runs through December, featuring an impressive lineup of concerts, activities, and a glamorous 1920s-themed party.

Expect over ten performances from renowned artists, including Vincent Herring and Erena Terakubo, bringing their talents to the stage. The festival was unveiled with a lively parade through the streets of Murcia on September 22, led by the local Dixie Steam Brass Band.

A highlight of the celebration will be a themed 1920s party on December 5, where attendees can enjoy live performances reminiscent of Harlem’s golden age. Alongside the music, the festival will offer film screenings, exhibitions, workshops, and masterclasses to immerse everyone in the jazz experience.

For more details and to grab your tickets, check out the official Jazzazza website jazzazza.com. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate jazz in style!

Bryant Myers Live

ON October 11, Bryant Myers, one of the biggest stars in urban music, will perform at the iconic Plaza de Toros in Murcia. The Puerto Rican singer, known for his unique style and hard-hitting lyrics, has gained international fame with hits like ‘Esclava,’ ‘Pa’ Pasar el Rato,’ and the global sensation ‘Gan-Ga,’ which have dominated platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

Fans in Murcia can look forward to an unforgettable night as the concert kicks off at 9:30 pm, with doors opening at 7:30 pm. The event will be held in the 2 Andanada de Sol section of the venue, offering general admission seating. Myers’ signature street sound and energetic performance are set to light up the historic arena.

Don’t miss this chance to experience Bryant Myers live in Murcia. Get your tickets now and enjoy an incredible night at one of the city’s most famous venues, the Plaza de Toros.

