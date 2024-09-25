By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 11:46 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche

Elche is set to celebrate its inaugural “Noche en Blanco” (White Night) on Saturday, September 28.

This cultural event aims to engage all tastes and audiences with a variety of activities across the city’s museums and public spaces, running from 6:00 PM until midnight.

Featuring more than twenty cultural events, including concerts in the squares, theatre performances, films, guided tours, exhibitions, and talks, the evening will offer something for everyone.

Annual Event

Councillor Irene Ruíz emphasised the importance of this initiative for promoting and valuing the city’s cultural heritage, hoping to make it an annual event.

Alongside the scheduled activities, residents will have the opportunity to explore museums and cultural spaces until midnight.

Participating Venues

Participating venues include La Alcudia, the MUPE, the Museum of Puçol, Casa Museo dels Pontos, the Museum of the Virgen de la Asunción, MAHE, the temporary exhibition hall of the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of El Palmeral and Hort de San Plácido, the Museum of La Festa, and the Museum of the Casa del Belén.

Iconic Locations

In addition, iconic locations such as the Calahorra Tower, Vaillo Tower, Arab Baths, Clarisas, the Medieval Exchange exhibition hall, the Old Chapel of the Third Order, the Lanart Room of l’Escorxador, and the Ángel Castaño Cultural Space will also participate.