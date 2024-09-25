By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 12:50
• 1 minute read
A Gang of Brad Pitt Impersonators Caught Red-Handed on the Costa del Sol
Credit: Shutterstock, Jay Hirano
A gang of Brad Pitt impersonators have been arrested on the Costa del Sol after swindling €325,000 off their unsuspecting victims.
The Guardia Civil on the Costa del Sol has dismantled an organised network of Brad Pitt-impersonating fraudsters who managed to steal €325,000 from their victims.
The group, known for catfishing their victims by pretending to be Brad Pitt, targeted vulnerable women.
Operation “Bralina” was carried out in cooperation with law enforcement from several Spanish provinces, including Malaga, Granada and Vizcaya. The two ring-leaders have been arrested.
Fraudsters would target vulnerable users of an online Brad Pitt fan website. They would pose as Hollywood stars and catfish their victims before convincing them to invest in fake business ventures.
One woman lost more than €170k, while another one lost €150k. Spanish law enforcement also confiscated a further €85,000 from other scams the group was running and searched five residential homes where they confiscated mobile phones, bank cards, and evidence of organised planning of the scams.
The investigation began in August 2023 after one victim came forward, and it was expanded after uncovering similar scams. The ring-leaders operated a network of bank accounts under fake names and used ‘money mules’ to launder the money.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.