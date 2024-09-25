 Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans in San Pedro « Euro Weekly News
Trending:

Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans in San Pedro

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:49 • 1 minute read

Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social San Pedro de Alcantara

When is the Event?

Friday, September 27, from 7.30 pm until 10.30 pm.

Where is the Event?

Del Grifo, Calle Manuel González Portilla, San Pedro de Alcantara.

Readers Who Like Artisan Craft Beers and Bar Socials Will Love This.

Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social Marbella is a pleasant evening where it’s all about mingling over a drink or two and getting to know each other better. The event is at an artisan microbrewery on the San Pedro de Alcantara main boulevard. Interestingly, all the beers served at this watering hole are brewed on the premises, meaning you’ll be getting an authentic craft beer experience while you make new connections.

Readers who prefer wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages are, of course, welcome as well. For readers who get peckish after knocking back a few, the venue also serves food.

How much does it cost?

This event costs €1 per person to cover the group’s admin costs.

Where Can Readers Find More Information?

It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, enjoy great company, and indulge in delicious local flavours.

Check out this Meetup with Marbella Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans: www.meetup.com/marbella-food-and-wine-sheninigans

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Written by

Marc Menendez-Roche

Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible. With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing. Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community. When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading