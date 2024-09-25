Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans in San Pedro

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social San Pedro de Alcantara
Friday, September 27, from 7.30 pm until 10.30 pm.
Del Grifo, Calle Manuel González Portilla, San Pedro de Alcantara.
Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social Marbella is a pleasant evening where it’s all about mingling over a drink or two and getting to know each other better. The event is at an artisan microbrewery on the San Pedro de Alcantara main boulevard. Interestingly, all the beers served at this watering hole are brewed on the premises, meaning you’ll be getting an authentic craft beer experience while you make new connections.
Readers who prefer wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages are, of course, welcome as well. For readers who get peckish after knocking back a few, the venue also serves food.
This event costs €1 per person to cover the group’s admin costs.
It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, enjoy great company, and indulge in delicious local flavours.
Check out this Meetup with Marbella Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans: www.meetup.com/marbella-food-and-wine-sheninigans
Marc is a writer, teacher, and language enthusiast with a passion for making complex topics simple and accessible.
With a background in business and legal communication and an interest in educational neuroscience, Marc has spent over a decade teaching and writing.
Now, as part of the team at Euro Weekly News, Marc enjoys diving into entertaining topics and stories that matter to the community.
When he's not writing, Marc loves practising martial arts, playing football, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or spending quality time with friends and family, but above all, Marc enjoys spending time with his son, Macson.
