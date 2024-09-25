Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans in San Pedro

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:49 • 1 minute read

Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social San Pedro de Alcantara

When is the Event?

Friday, September 27, from 7.30 pm until 10.30 pm.

Where is the Event?

Del Grifo, Calle Manuel González Portilla, San Pedro de Alcantara.

Readers Who Like Artisan Craft Beers and Bar Socials Will Love This.

Drink, Eat, Meet, and Greet Social Marbella is a pleasant evening where it’s all about mingling over a drink or two and getting to know each other better. The event is at an artisan microbrewery on the San Pedro de Alcantara main boulevard. Interestingly, all the beers served at this watering hole are brewed on the premises, meaning you’ll be getting an authentic craft beer experience while you make new connections.

Readers who prefer wine, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages are, of course, welcome as well. For readers who get peckish after knocking back a few, the venue also serves food.

How much does it cost?

This event costs €1 per person to cover the group’s admin costs.

Where Can Readers Find More Information?

It’s the perfect opportunity to relax, enjoy great company, and indulge in delicious local flavours.

Check out this Meetup with Marbella Food, Wine and Other Shenanigans: www.meetup.com/marbella-food-and-wine-sheninigans