By Anna Ellis • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 8:41 • 1 minute read

Image: Rocanrola.

The Rocanrola festival is becoming Spain’s largest celebration of rap and hip-hop culture, happening in Alicante from October 10 to 12 at Espacio Rabasa.

This year’s third edition will feature over 50 top artists and a variety of activities.

The Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, highlighted the impact of music tourism, which brought in €40 million to the city last year, and noted that over 60 per cent of festival attendees are expected to come from outside Alicante.

Festival Offers

The Festival will include graffiti exhibitions, poetry readings, industry talks, urban dance classes, and a photography exhibition, all aimed at engaging the public with music culture.

Aguas de Alicante will provide six free water dispensers at the festival to encourage healthy habits and reduce plastic waste.

The lineup includes well-known artists showcasing twelve hours of music each day across three stages.

Living Park

Rocanrola will also feature a Living Park area dedicated to urban culture, with urban sports demos, a skate and BMX track, freestyle battles, and graffiti art by Barcelona’s Inocuo.

Camping and glamping options, along with a restaurant area, will help create a community atmosphere for attendees of all ages, showcasing a mix of old and new school artists.

For more information or to book tickets, head to the website: rocanrola.com.