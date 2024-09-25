Getting back to nature: wildlife in Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 16:23 • 2 minutes read

A rocky mountain range. Photo Credit, Mati Mango, Pexels

Across the island in the autumn there are several species of wildlife which may well require some human compassion, assistance and understanding.

When by the sea, during the months of September and October beach goers should be vigilant of both loggerhead turtles and Caretta sea turtles, the latter of which is listed as vulnerable in the Spanish Catalogue of Endangered Species. It is hatching season for the turtles, and eggs will usually be buried in the sand and hidden from view until the hatchlings begin to break free. Any finding a nest or baby turtle is urged to call 112 immediately and not to touch the animal unless advised to do so.

Away from the beaches, the `erizo moruno´, the Mallorcan Hedgehog, can be found in rural areas of the island searching for food to fatten themselves up before they look for the perfect hibernation spot. Anyone finding an injured or sick hedgehog is advised to call the Mallorca wildlife recovery centre COFIB (+34 607 554 055) and in most circumstances will be asked to bring the hedgehog to the centre in Santa Eugenia to be cared for and recuperated by experts.

Bats (known as `murciélagos´ in Spanish) can also be seen flitting across the night sky, particularly in the countryside, at sunset and sunrise. A study by the Parc Natural de Llevant in summer 2022, identified as many as eleven different species of bat within the park itself. Bats are protected by law in Europe and according to bat expert Álvaro Román, the majority of bats found in Mallorca are insectivores and can eat up to 3,000 insects each per night.

Getting back to nature: Reserva Park

A great place to visit to experience the mountains and countryside of Mallorca and look for wildlife is Reserva Park. The park (formerly the Reserva Puig de Galatxó) is located in the picturesque region of the Serra de Tramuntana and is the only nature park in Mallorca. The reserve welcomes families, couples and groups of friends alike, inviting visitors to step away from the bustling world of technology and step back into nature.

The park´s highlights are the quirky selection of rescued animals and a beautiful forest hike with caves and panoramic views. For those wanting to add a touch of adrenaline to the calmness and tranquillity, there is also an adventure park comprising of 4 acrobatic bridges and 3 ziplines (including the longest in Mallorca). The park caters for children´s birthday parties and offers educational visits. Parking is free for visitors and the reserve is clearly signposted on reaching the town of Puigpunyent, as the mountain range can cause GPS to become unreliable.

The reserve was in danger of closing a few years ago due to financial struggles but managed to keep running due to its dedicated team of nature and animal lovers who were concerned for the welfare of the animals under the reserve´s care and unwilling to give up on the project which held their hearts.

Contact: www.reservapark.net