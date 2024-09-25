International Language Exchange in Marbella

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 10:22 • 1 minute read

When is the Event?

Every Thursday from 8 pm until 11 pm.

Where is the Event?

At Bar La Escalera, in Marbella.

Learn, Connect, Have Fun

If you want to learn a language quickly, there’s only one way. Practise, connect and enjoy the social side. It’s all about communication.

Join this fun and engaging international language exchange group to learn Spanish, or, if English isn’t your first language, brush up on your English.

If you’re a native Spanish speaker looking to practise English or an English speaker looking to improve your Spanish, this friendly group is perfect.

The International Language Exchange group in Marbella is organised by Arlene Gerofsky.

Tag along to meet new friends, make new connections, and dive head-first into a new culture. Enjoy interesting chats in a friendly and relaxed setting.

This group is perfect for travellers, students, and anyone interested in socialising outside.

For anyone who wants to improve their language level, learn about Spain, or just widen their social circle, this is the perfect group.

Join them for the Language Exchange & Cultural Mixer events every Thursday at 8 pm, and start having great conversations while you sip on a drink and enjoy Marbella’s electric multicultural vibe.

Check out this Meetup with Marbella English Spanish Conversation Exchange:

Address: 19, Centro Comercial el Capricho Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso von, Hohenlohe Local, 29602 Marbella, Málaga.

Phone: 617 32 20 96

This is a true cultural mixer in the heart of Marbella. Whether you’re a beginner or fluent, everyone is welcome to join in and improve their language skills. It’s a fantastic way to connect with people from all over the world while enjoying Marbella’s lively social scene.