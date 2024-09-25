By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 13:01 • 1 minute read

An Irish woman is currently receiving treatment for severe burns in a specialist unit in Spain after a tragic accident at a friend’s wedding. The 29-year-old holidaymaker suffered life-threatening injuries when her dress caught fire from decorative candles in a holiday rental apartment in Nerja, located on the eastern Costa del Sol in Axarquia.

A Horrific Incident Unfolds

The incident occurred just after midnight on September 19, following a wedding celebration attended by fellow guests. Reports indicate that the woman was found semi-conscious in the bathroom of the holiday rental, prompting other guests to quickly call emergency services.

She was initially transported to a hospital in Malaga, where she underwent emergency surgery before being transferred to the burns unit at Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla. Medical professionals have confirmed that she sustained third-degree burns over approximately 70 per cent of her body, with her legs being particularly affected.

Medical Team Remains Cautious

As she continues her recovery, medical personnel have expressed uncertainty regarding her future prognosis. ‘Her condition remains critical, and we cannot predict how she will evolve at this stage,’ a spokesperson for the burns unit stated, highlighting the severity of her injuries.

Investigation Launched into the Freak Accident

Authorities are treating the situation as a horrific accident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. While details remain sparse, it has been clarified that the police are not yet formally involved in the inquiry.

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland is providing assistance to the woman’s family and has stated, ‘As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.’

Community Response

The news of the accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly among the attendees of the wedding, who are rallying to support the injured woman and her family during this challenging time.

This tragic event serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers present in festive settings, prompting discussions about safety measures during celebrations.

