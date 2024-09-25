By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 13:01
• 1 minute read
Horrific Accident at Wedding in Nerja, Axarquia
Image: Shutterstock/Mazur Travel
An Irish woman is currently receiving treatment for severe burns in a specialist unit in Spain after a tragic accident at a friend’s wedding. The 29-year-old holidaymaker suffered life-threatening injuries when her dress caught fire from decorative candles in a holiday rental apartment in Nerja, located on the eastern Costa del Sol in Axarquia.
The incident occurred just after midnight on September 19, following a wedding celebration attended by fellow guests. Reports indicate that the woman was found semi-conscious in the bathroom of the holiday rental, prompting other guests to quickly call emergency services.
She was initially transported to a hospital in Malaga, where she underwent emergency surgery before being transferred to the burns unit at Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla. Medical professionals have confirmed that she sustained third-degree burns over approximately 70 per cent of her body, with her legs being particularly affected.
As she continues her recovery, medical personnel have expressed uncertainty regarding her future prognosis. ‘Her condition remains critical, and we cannot predict how she will evolve at this stage,’ a spokesperson for the burns unit stated, highlighting the severity of her injuries.
Authorities are treating the situation as a horrific accident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. While details remain sparse, it has been clarified that the police are not yet formally involved in the inquiry.
The Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland is providing assistance to the woman’s family and has stated, ‘As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.’
The news of the accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly among the attendees of the wedding, who are rallying to support the injured woman and her family during this challenging time.
This tragic event serves as a sobering reminder of the potential dangers present in festive settings, prompting discussions about safety measures during celebrations.
For more Irish News click here
For more Axarquia news click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.