By Letara Draghia • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 10:48 • 1 minute read

Credit: Shutterstock

In a world of tight schedules, high-pressure talks, and scrutinised speeches, it seems even prime ministers aren’t immune to the occasional slip of the tongue. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered one such blunder that’s been making headlines far and wide.

During a Labour conference speech intended to address serious global matters, Starmer made an unfortunate error: while discussing the Gaza crisis, he mistakenly referred to “sausages” instead of “hostages.” The mistake sent waves of surprise and amusement across audiences.

Keir Starmer’s gaffe

It all happened during what was meant to be a sober and impactful part of Starmer’s speech. Starmer was talking about the Gaza crisis when he mistakenly said: “I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages – the hostages – and a recommitment to the two-state solution: recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”

There was a collective raised eyebrows of listeners and although it was clear the slip was unintentional, it’s a moment that’s likely to stick with Starmer for a while.

Mistakes like these happen, and in the high-stakes world of politics, they tend to become viral moments. In Starmer’s case, what started as a blunder quickly turned into a trending topic on social media, with many light-heartedly poking fun at the UK leader.

Now, you might be wondering, why “sausages”? It’s more likely a case of verbal fatigue rather than an actual mix-up in Starmer’s thoughts. Public speaking, especially on important topics like Gaza, is no easy task.

We’ve all been there…

For expatriates living in the EU, Starmer’s blunder may feel like a reminder of just how important language and communication are. Many of us have likely found ourselves in situations where a simple slip of the tongue leads to a completely different meaning than intended – whether it’s ordering something at a local restaurant or during work presentations. It’s moments like these where a sense of humour is vital. Sometimes, all you can do is laugh and keep moving forward.