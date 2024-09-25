Live the experience

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 25 Sep 2024
• 1 minute read
Rafael Nadal holds a silver cup in the air. Photo Credit, @RafaelNadal, X
The centre´s main exhibition details the highlights of Rafa Nadal´s sports career, right from his childhood love of tennis, through to his rise as one of the most celebrated tennis players of all time. Within the exhibition are some exclusive donations from some of `the greatest athletes of all time´, creating a display which celebrates all kinds of sports and pays homage to the athletes who work so hard to achieve their dreams.
The museum takes visitors one step closer to feeling like athletes and sports stars themselves, with the Interactive Area. The area contains high tech simulators of various sports including tennis, rowing, Formula 1 and off-road mountain biking, and uses the very latest audiovisual technologies to make the experience as realistic as possible.
The exhibit, whilst being fun, is also educational, and aims to represent decent human values such as `effort, personal growth, fellowship, commitment [and] sportsmanship´, both within the world of sport and in daily life.
For more details visit: www.rafanadalmuseum.com
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
