Malaga museums ‘free’ on Tourist Day

By Adam Woodward • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 12:27 • 1 minute read

Pompidou Centre, Malaga Credit: Pabkov - Shutterstock

Friday, September 27 is World Tourism Day, which will be celebrated with a wide-variety of activities and events, including free access to museums and galleries around Malaga City.

The Picasso Birthplace Museum, the Russian Museum Collection, and the Centre Pompidou Málaga will open their doors free of charge, offering visitors the opportunity to enjoy their exhibitions and participate in guided tours.

The Museo Casa Natal Picasso is offering free guided tours in English at 12pm and in Spanish at 6pm, both in the Casa Natal and in the temporary exhibition. Visitors will need to register at reception 30 minutes before the tour starts.

The Russian Museum Collection presents a varied exhibition, including ‘Utopia and the Avant-garde. Russian Art in the Costakis Collection; and ‘Absent’, by José Manuel Ballester. Guided tours have also been organised at 12pm and 6pm, with prior registration at reception 30 minutes before each visit.

At the Centre Pompidou Málaga, visitors will be able to enjoy several exhibitions, such as ‘Placeness. Inhabiting a place’, ‘Cruz-Diez. Colour in movement’ and the intervention ‘There is a big time and there is a small time’ by Javier de Juan. During the day, free guided tours will be on offer at 11am in French, at 11.30am in Spanish, and at 6pm in English.