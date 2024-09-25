By Adam Woodward •
Internationally respected, the Mama Paula Blues Band.
Credit: Dag Hansson, Facebook.
Internationally renowned Blues guitarist, keyboardist and singer, Mama Paula, is playing the Cazbah Live Lounge Saturday, September 28.
The Mama Paul Blues Band has had a long career, performing in countless places of note, including the Royal Albert Hall with Mark Knopfler, Van Morrison, and Joe Cocker, among many others. Mama Paula has also shared the stage with great figures of Blues such as Mud Morganfield, the son of Muddy Waters, Suzzie Quatro, Alan Price, and Jimmy James.
This will be a real treat for blues and rock lovers with Mama Paula’s vibrant electric Chicago Blues style full of pure energy and talent. She has long been respected by musicians from all over for her way of connecting with an audience and radiating energy through her music. Without a doubt, it will be a great Blues night with this quintet band, not to be missed.
The Mama Paula Blues Band is playing The Cazbah Live Lounge, Cala de Mijas, on Saturday, September 28 at 10pm. Bookings can be made on 602 535 710.
