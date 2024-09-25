By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 0:03 • 2 minutes read

The speaking club meets every Wednesday from 7.45 pm to 9.15 pm at Les Roches Marbella, Global Hospitality Education (Carretera Instan, KM 1)

Join the club to have fun, meet new people and practise the art of public speaking in a safe environment.

Toastmasters is the world’s biggest public speaking organisation, with 100 years of history and over 350.000 members in 150 countries. The Achievers Toastmasters group in Marbella meets weekly for prepared speeches, improvised speaking, specialist workshops and top-notch public speaking training in a laid-back and fun environment.

How does it work?

Whether you want to gain confidence in front of others, practise an after-dinner speech, or a business presentation, Toastmasters Marbella has you covered.

Every Toastmasters meeting has a “Toastmaster of the day” who leads the meeting, sets the topic, and manages introductions. There are normally two prepared speeches. These prepared speeches are then directly assessed by “Evaluators”, who give speakers constructive feedback to help them improve.

The topic of each speech is chosen freely by the speaker. Fear not; with a massive bank of speech topics, there is something for everyone. Speeches can be entertaining, informative, inspirational, or anything in between.

If you need more than this, there are also several roles for fellow group members to help you improve specific areas of your speaking skills. There is an “Ah Counter” whose job is to count filler words speakers use and a “Body Language” analyser who gives specific feedback on posture, presence and body movement. There is also a “Grammarian” who reports on how the speaker uses language and a “Timer” who makes sure each speech stays within the arranged time limit.

The group also practise poetry reading, jokes, and stand-up comedy routines at times to improve on delivery, confidence, and adaptability. You can even practise specific presentations, like business presentations, to prepare and receive neutral feedback from the other group members.

One popular activity is always “Table Topics”, essentially improv speeches. Members stand up to speak on a random topic and get only a few seconds to come up with ideas before they deliver a 1–2-minute impromptu presentation. It’s the perfect training for bulletproof confidence.

First-timers can join in the Table Topics improv, but you don’t have to speak during your first session; it’s ok to sit in and get acquainted with the group.

Meetings are around 90 minutes long and are very social. There is usually a post-meetup drink and snack at a nearby bar.

What Participants Gain (LearningOutcomes):

· Improved confidence

· Stronger communication skills

· Better Negotiation skills

· Sales Skills

· Leadership skills

· Flexibility and resilience

· Effective networking

Cost :

At first, it’s free. Once you decide to join, it costs around €3 per session.

Are There Other Toastmaster Speaking Clubs?

When you join Toastmasters Marbella, you have exclusive access to Toastmasters clubs in other cities around Spain, as well as all over Europe, Asia, Africa, and the United States.

Members can also join special conferences, take part in speaking contests, and even compete in the Public Speaking World Championships.

Learning public speaking can change your life.

Don’t wait any longer.

Join them next Wednesday.

New participants of all ages and levels are welcome.

For more information, visit: www.marbellatoastmasters.com