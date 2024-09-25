Michael Douglas turns 80

By Donna Williams • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 22:02 • 2 minutes read

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Benefit. Credit: Shutterstock:Everett Collection

Although he started his birthday celebrations a few days early in the village of Valldemossa in Mallorca, Michael Douglas officially turned 80 on September 25.

What’s more, his wife of almost 24 years had her birthday on the exact same day, so it was a double celebration for the celebrity couple. Catherine Zeta-Jones, who turned 55, took to Instagram to share her ‘naughty’ gift for her husband, posing fully nude in a photo, wearing just black heels.

Showing her cheeky side, she added the caption “In my birthday suit! After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas. This is gift option two, golf balls being option one … of course.”

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones make themselves at home in Mallorca

Aside from having a love affair with each other, the famous pairing has also become very enamoured with Spain and the Island of Mallorca in particular. They have owned a 200-acre property there for many years, their only home in Europe. More recently, they have stated they want to spend more time there and plan to sell their New York home.

When he described his daily routine to the Spanish press back in 2021, you would think they were just ‘another’ couple. He refers to the fact that they are both early risers, like to drink coffee and love going on hikes and taking naps; it sounds like they have nailed the Spanish lifestyle down to a fine art!

Michael Douglas is a man who knows what he wants!

Of course, they are anything but a ‘normal’ couple, and when they first got together, there were those knowing looks of scepticism at the age difference. However, they have definitely quietened the doubters and remain stronger than ever as Miss Zeta-Jones birthday surprise clearly demonstrates.

Not that Mr Douglas doesn’t have some surprise moves of his own, as he showed when they first met back in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival. He was there promoting A Perfect Murder with Gwyneth Paltrow and Catherine was supporting her film The Mask of Zorro with Antonio Banderas.

It has been reported that he famously said to her, “I want to father your children.” It would seem then that what Michael Douglas wants, Michael Douglas gets, as they were married two years later, with two children following not long after: Dylan, now 23, and Carys, 20.

