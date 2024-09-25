By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:24 • 1 minute read

Mijas Pueblo Guided Social Walking Trip

Explore the beauty of Mijas Village. It’s the perfect place for a wine and some tapas or for a social walk to explore hidden gems that most tourists never get to see.

When is the trip to Mijas Pueblo?

Saturday, September 28, at 5 pm.

Where Does the Trip Start?

The trip starts at the Municipal Car Park in Mijas Pueblo (“Parking Municipal Público”), located on Cam. Fuente de la Seda, 1, 29650 Mijas, Málaga.

For anyone needing a lift from Malaga city centre, the pickup point is in front of the main entrance to the María Zambrano train station at 4 pm. Please get in touch with the group organisers for further details.

Cost of the Guided Trip:

C: 5€ (Starting point)

C: 20€ (From Málaga, subject to availability )

Participants should wear comfortable footwear and take food, water, sun cream, and sunglasses.

Be prepared to walk, as this is a walking tour.

To contact Travel Juntos, go to:

https://www.instagram.com/traveljuntos/