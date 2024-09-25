 Mijas Pueblo Guided Social Walking Trip « Euro Weekly News
Mijas Pueblo Guided Social Walking Trip this Saturday

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:24 • 1 minute read

Screenshot of Travel Juntos' Instagram page showcasing a scenic view of Mijas Pueblo.

Join the Mijas Pueblo Guided Social Walking Trip on September 28th. Discover hidden gems, enjoy tapas and wine, and explore the beauty of Mijas with Travel Juntos. Find out more and sign up on their Instagram page. Credit: Instagram, Travel Juntos

Mijas Pueblo Guided Social Walking Trip

Credit: Instragram, Travel Juntos

Explore the beauty of Mijas Village. It’s the perfect place for a wine and some tapas or for a social walk to explore hidden gems that most tourists never get to see.  

When is the trip to Mijas Pueblo?

Saturday, September 28, at 5 pm.

Where Does the Trip Start?

The trip starts at the Municipal Car Park in Mijas Pueblo (“Parking Municipal Público”), located on Cam. Fuente de la Seda, 1, 29650 Mijas, Málaga.  

For anyone needing a lift from Malaga city centre, the pickup point is in front of the main entrance to the María Zambrano train station at 4 pm. Please get in touch with the group organisers for further details.

Cost of the Guided Trip:

C: 5€ (Starting point)

C: 20€ (From Málaga, subject to availability )

Participants should wear comfortable footwear and take food, water, sun cream,  and sunglasses.

Be prepared to walk, as this is a walking tour. 

To contact Travel Juntos, go to:

https://www.instagram.com/traveljuntos/

