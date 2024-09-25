Murcia’s signature tapa gets a crunchy makeover

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Sep 2024 • 9:49 • 2 minutes read

Dre Pao’s Latest Creation Image: TikTok/DrePao

CANADIAN chef and TikTok sensation Dre Pao is back, taking Spanish traditional recipes for a spin once again! The Euro Weekly News previously reported on Pao’s inventive flair when he transformed classic paella and Cartagena’s Café Asiático into a daring dessert creation. This time, he’s tackling Murcia’s signature tapa, the marinera, with a creative new twist.

Dre Pao’s Take on Murcia’s Beloved Marinera

The marinera is a beloved Murcia staple, featuring a crispy bread stick base topped with creamy ensaladilla and a savoury anchovy. Pao’s approach? A daring fried version. He begins by preparing a traditional ensaladilla rusa—boiled potatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, tuna, and a mix of preserved veggies, all combined with a generous amount of mayonnaise. Instead of serving it traditionally, Pao shapes the mixture into elongated bites and fries them, adding a crispy, modern touch.



From TikTok to Tapa: Dre Pao’s Culinary Journey

As always, Pao’s inventive spins on traditional dishes generate a lively mix of praise and criticism. His latest creation is no exception, sparking debates and delighting his TikTok followers who eagerly await his next foodie adventure.

More about the Marinera Murciana

MURCIA is known as the garden of Spain due to the agricultural influence in the region. Its impact is evident when you discover the Murcian cuisine. Murcia’s rich gastronomic heritage stands out due the blend of the fresh produce grown in the region and its location on the Coast of the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Sea. Nothing represents Murcia quite like the quintessential tapa: the Marinera Murciana.

The Marinera Murciana is a cherished fixture in the menus of bars and cafes throughout the region. Whether you are walking through the plaza in Murcia City or along a seaside promenade you will see locals enjoying a caña (a small beer) and a marinera as they soak up the sun and watch the world go by.

What Exactly is a Marinera?

It is made up of three fundamental elements: ensaladilla (salad), an anchovy and a crunchy breadstick. A simple but delicious combination.

Ensaladilla a la murciana or ensaladilla rusa is placed on top of a crunchy rosquilla (artisan bread stick) which is then topped off with the anchovy which takes centre stage on top of the ensaladilla. The breadstick cradles the ensaladilla without crumbling or getting soggy and after a bit of practice you can pick it up and eat it with ease!

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here