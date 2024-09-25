By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Phillip Schofield returns to TV in a dramatic three-part series, Cast Away, after his high-profile exit from ITV. Follow his journey of survival and self-reflection on a remote island, 16 months after his career was rocked by scandal.
Phillip Schofield Returns to TV: Cast Away on a Desert Island After ITV Exit Scandal.
In a dramatic comeback, 16 months after his ITV exit scandal, Phillip Schofield is back.
The scandal, which Jeremy Clarkson referred to as a “witch hunt”, effectively ended Schofield’s career with ITV.
Phillip Schofield walked away from ITVs ‘This Morning’ show back in May 2023, and caused an almighty media storm in the process, after admitting to having an affair with a younger male colleague. The relationship had remained a secret for years, despite ITV’s suspicions. The channel launched an investigation in 2019 but did not find anything conclusive until Phillip Schofield confessed on May 26, 2023.
According to former This Morning resident doctor Ranj Singh, the issues with This Morning went far beyond Schofield; he described the environment on the show as “toxic”.
In a recent statement released by Channel 5, Schofield described the whole incident as “catastrophic” for his mental health.
Now, the former This Morning host will star in a three-part TV series on Channel 5 called ‘Cast Away’.
In the new Channel 5 series, the former ‘This Morning’ star will be stuck on a tropical island off the coast of Madagascar for ten days without food, water, or a crew no less.
The programme will air for three episodes from Monday to Wednesday and will follow his journey while he fights for survival.
Schofield took to social media to share the news with his followers via Instagram, explaining that the new series was about his “story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.”
Since the whole ordeal, Phillip Schofield has had plenty of time to sit around and contemplate life.
Schofield expressed appreciation for the “safe arms” of his friends and family when he was at his lowest point, but he also acknowledged that he felt both physically and mentally alone on ‘Cast Away’.
His total and complete isolation on the island parallels the isolation he reportedly felt following the scandal, adding an intriguing twist to this reality series.
Over the weekend, Channel 5 teased a taser video of a mystery star walking on a remote beach, building suspense about the show and the celebrity’s identity.
Schofield’s reveal as the star marked his first public return to TV after his resignation.
Can Phillip Schofield redeem himself?
Does he even need to redeem himself, or was it all just a witch hunt?
