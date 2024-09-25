By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Starting from the 2025/26 season, the Premier League will close the summer transfer window before the start of the league campaign, instead of continuing to extend it past the start of the season as has been the case up until now.
Up until this season, the transfer window has routinely closed after the first couple of games, with this year’s window closing on August 30.
Players like Aaron Ramsdale, Raheem Sterling, and Jadon Sancho all moved after the season has started, but this will no longer be possible next season under the new rules.
Some European clubs, represented by the European Club Association (ECA), have expressed frustration over what they perceive as a disruption caused by transfers after domestic competitions have started.
Representatives from the major European leagues, namely England, Spain, Germany, Italy, and France want to prevent player movement once the season starts.
The new proposed deadline in 2025/26 would be August 15, a day before the first ball is kicked on August 16.
The were previous efforts to do this in 2024/25, but the plan was delayed as Barcelona’s financial issues prevented La Liga from participating. This brought down the agreement between the five major leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1).
