By Letara Draghia • Updated: 25 Sep 2024 • 12:20 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Pixabay.

Many of us struggle to limit screen time in today’s fast-paced digital world – it’s easy to get lost in the scroll. A 2021/22 study by the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that 11 per cent of European adolescents are affected by problematic social media use.

This has risen from 7 per cent in 2018.

What does problematic social media use look like?

Problematic social media use goes beyond casual scrolling and can lead to significant negative impacts on mental and physical health. The WHO defines it as behaviour that interferes with sleep, physical activity, and mental well-being. The study showed that 13 per cent of girls experience problematic social media usage compared to 9 per cent of boys.

Which countries are most affected by problematic social media usage?

Countries such as Romania (22 per cent) and Malta (18 per cent) lead in high rates of problematic social media use among youth, while The Netherlands has the lowest rate at 5 per cent. These figures reflect cultural and societal differences in how youth across Europe engage with digital platforms.

What’s driving the rise in problematic social media usage?

Several factors are driving the surge. The pandemic, which kept many young people confined indoors, was a major contributor to increased screen time. With fewer face-to-face social interactions, youth turned to social media for connection. However, as the WHO study points out, this shift has had detrimental effects. Social media platforms, with their addictive algorithms, have exacerbated the issue by keeping users hooked on endless scrolling and constant notifications.

Concerns for parents with children who use social media

Many parents face challenges monitoring their children’s online habits, especially when they are expatriates who are adapting to a new country, language, and school system. Social media can act as a bridge to their home country, which makes it even harder to set boundaries.

I personally worry about my own daughter who is only three. She FaceTimes our family several times a week and knows how to use apps on my phone. Although she has learnt lots from educational shows, she can also become very grouchy once the screens are switched off. Limiting screen time is paramount.

The WHO recommends tackling this issue by encouraging a balanced approach to digital consumption. Governments and schools across Europe have already begun implementing strategies to curb excessive social media use. For example, schools in France are now mandated to teach students about the responsible use of digital platforms and a trial has begun where approximately 200 secondary schools are banning mobile phones. Meanwhile, countries like Denmark and Malta are introducing measures to promote outdoor activities and social engagement beyond the digital world.

At home, parents can help by setting reasonable screen-time limits and fostering open communication about the risks of excessive social media use. Creating tech-free zones and times, such as during family meals, can also promote healthier habits.

As the WHO study emphasises, finding that balance may be the key to better mental and physical well-being for European youth.